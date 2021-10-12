‘GB will soon become world tourist destination’

DUBAI: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has made a commitment that Gilgit-Baltistan would soon become an international tourist destination as Skardu Airport would be given the status of an international airport in the next six to eight months.

Talking to The News, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid stated that the discussions were also underway with international airlines for direct flights carrying foreign tourists to Skardu. Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister was addressing the gathering at Pakistan pavilion in the world’s largest exhibition Dubai Expo 2020. The chief minister also represented Pakistan as key speaker in the climate change conference held at the sidelines of the Expo 2020.

He also visited the glittering Pakistani pavilion at the Dubai Expo and commended the organisers for introducing the culture, snow-capped valleys and beautiful scenery of Gilgit-Baltistan to the international community through giant screens.

The GB chief minister also revealed that the government was not only trying to give Skardu the status of an international airport but also selected land for a new airport in Gilgit on which work would start soon after completing feasibility report. The new proposed airport in Gilgit would support all weather and nighttime flight operations allowing aircraft to make low visibility takeoffs and landings, he stated.

The GB chief minister also revealed that Skardu emerged as the busiest airports in the country with busy domestic flight operations from all major cities of Pakistan as more tourists headed to the northern region.

He said that the demand for residential hotels for local tourists has increased tremendously so the government has decided to build several international cities in Gilgit-Baltistan with plans to have residential hotels, restaurants and picnic spots, tourists’ guidance centers will also be built.

Appreciating the administration of Pakistan pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, he acknowledged that the month of February would be dedicated to show the diverse culture of Himalayan region in Pakistan pavilion.