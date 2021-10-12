Malik’s death condoled

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of PMLN Lahore President Pervaiz Malik.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi offered his condolences over the phone to Ali Pervaiz Malik, son of Pervaiz Malik, saying that he was a well-rounded and positive-minded person and parliamentarian, who played an important role in resolving many important issues with his intellect.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Khan Tareen, central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pervaiz Malik. He said that Pervaiz Malik used to play very positive role in national politics. Tareen said that the services of Pervaiz Malik rendered for the nation will be long remembered. They prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate the ranks of Pervaiz Malik and give his family all the strength to bear this trauma with patience and courage.