Corona cases in KP drop below 1pc

PESHAWAR: The ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases dropped to below 1% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as out of 8512 tests conducted in the province, only 74 have been reported positive, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.
With the confirmation of only 74 new cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases has also been declined to 3670. With more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached to 5650. Meanwhile, as compared to 74 new cases, 123 patients have also been recovered from the virus reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 166728.
