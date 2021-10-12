Food aid handed over to Afghans

JAMRUD: The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum handed over food aid to Afghan officials via Torkham border.
These included 190-ton flour, 11-ton cooking oil, 31-ton rice, 65-ton sugar and 3-ton pulses. The Government of Pakistan is providing financial assistance to the Afghan government to help the ordinary Afghans cope with the shortage of food items in their country, which received low rainfall that led to a decrease in the produce of crops.
Talking to media in Jamrud, the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum chairman said that Pakistan would spare no effort to provide assistance to the needy Afghans. On behalf of Afghanistan, Maulvi Mobarez Afghani said that he was grateful to Pakistan for helping the poor Afghan people in these difficult times.
