People complain to MPA about water pollution

MANSEHRA: The District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Fareed has assured the people of the Shungli Bandi and its adjoining localities that he would never allow anybody to pollute the water reservoirs through illegal mining in the area.
“I would take this issue with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Department to check if the illegal mining causes the pollution of water reservoirs,” he told a group of locals who met him in the Oghi and apprised him about the illegal mining in the area on Monday.
The group of residents from different areas complained to the DDAC chief that the illegal mining was polluting the streams and wells. The Member Provincial Assembly said he had also talked to Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan to ensure that no illegal mining taking place in the Shungli Bandi and its adjoining areas.
