Jang Economic Session: Growth linked to long-term policies, merit

LAHORE:Long-term policies can ensure growth and prosperity. The state affairs should be run on merit. Pakistan needs to have destination and leadership for national growth and progress.

These views were expressed by discussants at Jang Economic Session on "How the dream of national growth and prosperity comes true?" The panellists were Dr Tayab Ali Khan, Roba Hamayun, Muhammad Haroon Arora and Amin Mazhar Butt while the session was moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Tayab Ali Khan said trade deficit has winded due to continuous rupee depreciation and increase in unemployment, petroleum prices and imports volume. These crises have increased economic problems to a critical level, he said and suggested discouraging short-term policies and implementing long-term policies in line with developed countries to achieve growth. The pressure of IMF conditions is increasing while different countries have changed their priorities so Pakistan should also do. Our rulers also need to adopt a vision of development while controlling energy crisis. Technology development is essential for the development of industry and trade, he added.

Roba Hamayun said the nation needs same spirit and direction that the leadership had instilled in the nation before the establishment of Pakistan. She said it was the responsibility of the state to provide all necessities of life to people. Responsibility for prosperity also falls on people as a nation. Every Pakistani, especially the younger generation, must play an effective role for stability and development, she said. She stressed the need for equal chance to all sectors for development while education sector and Ulema should play a special role for community development. She said balancing at social level was the most important for overall development of the country. Muhammad Haroon Arora said the government is in the hands of ruling elite and they have no interest in development of the country and resolving commoners’ problems. He said the nation should be treated fairly as public and state are common.

Providing basic rights to people is the first responsibility of the state. In order to achieve development goals, it is necessary to focus on all important sectors including health and education. Small and medium scale industrialists can play their role in industrial development if provided required facilities which pave the way for industrial development, he said.

Amin Mazhar Butt said political parties were doing politics without a vision of national development. To fulfill the dream of national development, the government should focus on a viable vision and the opposition should support the government in its efforts.

He said people were disappointed with the performance of the government while the dream of progress is becoming hard to turn reality with rupee depreciation. Import of wheat, oil and vegetables has adversely affected the economy.