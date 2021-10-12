Woman murdered by in-laws

LAHORE:A 21-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her in-laws over a domestic dispute in Shadbagh police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Mafia alias Zahira of Chauburji. Her mother Nasreen Amjad told the police that her daughter married to one Suleman, son of Ilyas Gujjar, some 11 months ago. She alleged that Mafia’s in-laws used to demand money from her and torture her. She said they got Rs800,000 from her and did not stop torturing her. On the day of the incident, she received a call from her daughter’s in-laws that Mafia had committed suicide by jumping from a rooftop.

She said as they reached hospital, they found her in a pool of blood. She alleged that her son-in-law and his entire family were involved in the murder of her daughter. Police removed the body to morgue.

killed: A 40-year old woman was killed by some unidentified suspects in her house in the Sundar police limits on Monday. The victim has been identified as Nazia, wife of Laal Muhammad. Police said some unidentified suspects had barged into the house of the victim and resorted to indiscriminate firing. As a result, the victim received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

Robbers: Robbers shot at and injured a man and his son on offering resistance during a robbery bid in the Kahna police limits Monday. Police claimed to have arrested one of the robbers identified as Abdul Rehman. CCPO has ordered arrest of the other robber as well.

Police said the victim Faryad, 45, was on his way home along with his son Kashif, 21, when robbers intercepted them and demanded valuables. The victims offered resistance on which robbers opened fire. As a result, both the father and son received bullet injuries.

Boy stabbed: An 18-year-old boy was knifed to death in Sherakot police limits here on Monday. The victim has been identified as Usman. Police said some unidentified suspects entered his house and attacked him with a knife. He sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A police official said CCTV footage would help in tracing the attackers. Police removed the body to morgue.

hit to death: A man was killed after a train hit him in the Mustafabad police limits Monday. The victim was trying to cross railway line when a Cantt-Lahore bound train approached there and hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,207 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,275 were injured. Out of this, 796 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 479 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.