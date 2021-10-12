PIA gets NDC certification

KARACHI: PIA achieved International Air Transport Association (IATA’s) New Distribution Capability (NDC) level 4 certification, enabling it to enhance its merchandising, retailing, and product differentiation, a statement said.

“This acheivement is the proof of PIA’s commitment to become the airline of choice for the travel agents, distribution partners, and as well as our valued passengers,” the CEO of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said.

The certification is the highest level of certification awarded to PIA and it would help the airline improve its distribution standard and provide better services, faciliating its passengers, travel agents, and industry partners respectively.

The national flag carrier recently embarked upon a Digital Transformation Program, under which it is focusing on modernizing business practices, complying with new Industry standards and practices.