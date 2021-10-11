Chinese company told to ensure door-to-door garbage collection in DMC East

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has directed a Chinese company responsible for lifting and disposing of garbage in the jurisdiction of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East to make 100 per cent arrangements for lifting garbage from door to door in the district.

The Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Engineering Company has been working in District East since 2017. The SSWMB had awarded a contract to manage garbage in the DMC South to the same company in late 2016.

According to the contracts, the company is responsible to collect garbage from every nook and cranny of the DMC South and East. In 2018, the Supreme Court-mandated Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation asked the same Chinese company to fix its issues.

SSWMB Managing Director (MD) Zubair Channa in a meeting with officials of the Chinese company on Sunday said that if by November it failed to cover all the houses under the DMC East and DMC South, there would be a reduction in its union committee level bills as per the contract.

Channa also directed the company to increase the wages of its labourers. SSWMB Executive Director Tariq Nizami, DMC East Director Mushir Ahmed, Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas Munghrio and other officials were also present in the meeting.