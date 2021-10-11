Commissioner orders coordinated efforts against dengue

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to make coordinated efforts with the supports of district administrations to combat the spread of dengue in the city.
According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner Office, Memon said that all the deputy commissioners should work with staff of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs), and health officials for prevention and control of dengue in the city.
He asked the DCs to submit to his office a daily report on measures undertaken to control dengue. He said cases of dengue fever cases were being frequently reported and there was urgent need for taking measures to prevent the outbreak.
He said the DCs must ensure drainage of stagnant water and regular fumigation of mosquito-breeding places. He added that for the purpose of elimination of dengue larva , larvicidal activities should be carried out
Memon said that fumigation should be carried out at the places where generally larva breeding takes place, including tyre shops, water ponds, graveyards, under-construction buildings, swimming pools, nurseries and other places.
