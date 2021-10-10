Geo Lux Style Awards roll out 2021 red carpet

KARACHI: The highly-anticipated Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday night.

It had rolled out nominations for its 22 categories back in August and Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

The glitzy event was hosted by Ayesha Omar, Dino Ali and none other than the ravishing Amar Khan. While Dino Ali and Ahmed Ali Butt have kept it classy with a dapper suit for the night, Ayesha Omar and Amar Khan can be seen wearing chic gowns. Host Ayesha Omar, probably served one of the best looks in her embellished gown, featuring a stunning cut-out detail on the sleeves.

Superstars Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Resham and Ahsan Khan won the hearts as they performed at the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lux Style Awards with a special anthem. The anthem, directed by Bilal Maqsood, was sung by Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Youngstunners and Natasha Baig. Several celebrities stunned everyone with their mesmerising looks as they arrived at the grand event.

The most-adored actress Mahira Khan ravished in ivory silk gown, complimenting it with minimal makeup and a neat hair bun. Actress Hareem Farooq also looked breathtaking in a deep maroon gown, which she paired with a statement metallic belt on her waist.

Shahbaz Shigri and Tapu Javeri are being regarded as some of the best-dressed male actors, while Resham, Mira Sethi and Mansha Pasha are among the best-dressed female stars. Mushk Kaleem has proven yet again as the queen of the red carpet. The model single-handedly owned the night. Mushk looked jaw-dropping in her fuchsia gown. Ali Xeeshan in his white outfit with silver sequins brought the oomph we were looking for and was a vast improvement over his bathrobe inspired look at the Hum Style Awards earlier this year. Though the outfit was rather minimalist by Ali Xeeshan’s standards, it certainly stood out amongst the sea of black suits and jackets worn by the men attending the LSAs.

Mehwish Hayat wore maroon sequined number for her dance performance. The one-shoulder, floor-length dress certainly stood out on stage. The slim fitted dress featured gold beadwork over nude coloured fabric, making it seem as if the embroidery was on

her skin.

The shoulders over the high neck, shoulders and upper arms, reminding us a bit of an epaulette.

The Awards honoured Farida Khanum with a lifetime achievement award. Film and TV actress Resham paid a special tribute by performing on Farida Khanum’s ever-green songs, taking fans through her decades’ long journey as a legendary singer.