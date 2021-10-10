‘$32 bn remittances in current fiscal’: Zulfi Bukhari lauds Pak expats for breaking record

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to a foreign newspapers report about Pakistan to get $32 billion remittances in current fiscal, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Saturday showered praises on Pak expatriates.

In a Tweet, he said: “More record breaking remittances.

“OverseasPakistanis never fail Pakistan, it’s time we open our hearts & welcome talented & highly educated individuals from among our diaspora to come & serve our country.

“Let there be a Pakistan with equal opportunities for every Pakistani.”

Earlier a Gulf based newspaper, quoting latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its report said that Pakistan was on track to achieve a record $32 billion in remittance inflows in the current ­fiscal 2021-22 as its over nine million overseas workers remitted a record $8.04 billion during the first quarter ended on September 30.

The central bank showed that non-resident Pakistanis sent 12.5 per cent more money back home during the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year. It is the highest ever quarterly remittance received by the country in its 75 years of history.

"If the first-quarter trend persists, Pakistan remittances could hit the figure of $32 billion during the current financial year. This contributes significantly to countering external pressure on balance of payment,” according to the Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited.

Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia contributed a major share in total remittances as they sent $1.55 billion and $2.03 billion, respectively. The remittance outflows from the UAE to Pakistan climbed nine per cent year-on-year basis, while Saudi Arabia registered a slight decline of three per cent during the quarter. Remittances from the US and UK soared 32 per cent ($833 million) and 13 per cent ($1.12 billion), respectively. First-quarter inflows from the European Union surged 48 per cent to $889 million from $601 million in the same quarter last year.