Work on low-cost housing projects in Islamabad picks up pace

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) have expedited work on the low-cost housing scheme, a project of the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) being executed in the federal capital.

The CDA chairman and FWO Director General visited the Low-Cost Housing project in Alipur Farash and inspected the ongoing construction work on the project being executed through FWO.

The Chairman, CDA was briefed that groundwork has started for the construction of these flats for low-income citizens. It was informed that a total of 2,400 flats is being constructed under this project. Out of which 400 flats have been reserved for rehabilitating dwellers of Katchi Abadis.

Excavation work for 26 blocks has been carried out. The raft has been prepared in 2 blocks and a steel cage for columns has been developed for 16 blocks. While lean in 21 blocks has been carried out. Moreover, earthwork for the road is being carried out. CDA Chairman while expressing satisfaction over the pace of the project, hoped that the pace of the work would gain further pace and project will be completed in the stipulated time, a spokesman of CDA said.

A comprehensive logistic plan has been devised for the early completion of the project. It was also informed that currently 1000 workforce is deployed and shortly the number will swell to 3000 to 4000 workforce which will not only help in completion of project in time but will also create employment opportunities.

On-site Laboratory has been established inside the project to test the quality of the construction material, which will help not only test the material used in construction but will also save time Earlier the Chairman and DG GWO planted a sapling at the site to increase the green area of the project site.