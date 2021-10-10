Alhamra Arts Council, PIC sign MoU

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was signed on Saturday between Alhamra Arts Council and Punjab Information Commission (PIC) to promote the arts and culture in educational and other important institutions.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ijaz Ahmad Minhas and Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah signed the MoU aimed to get benefit from each other’s experiences at the bilateral level, to intensify their efforts for the betterment of society, and to raise awareness of RTI laws through art.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said “Along with the promotion of literature and culture, we will try to do our best for the organizations that are working for the betterment of society.

“Alhamra had an integrated, organized and stable system of public service as it operates under a coherent mechanism and provides its services to others”, he added. Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah termed the agreement as a great success and said that two organisations reiterated their commitment to make their ongoing joint program "Rasaii" a success.