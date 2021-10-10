Tribal Lions secure 7-4 win over Dera Ismail Khan

KARACHI: Rana Waheed’s four goals steered Tribal Lions to a 7-4 victory against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 on Saturday.

Bannu Panthers upset Peshawar Falcon at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar.

Tribal Lions were jolted by Dera Ismail Khan Stallions when inside right Ijaz Ahmad netted a fine goal through field attempt in the 5th minute. After taking the lead Dera Ismail Khan Stallions put in more pressure and scored another goal in the 8th minute through another international player Mohsin Hassain on the field attempt.

Pakistan’s senior player Rana Waheed slammed in two consecutive goals in the 13th and 17th minutes to make the tally 2-2.

Dera Ismail Khan Stallions scored two more goals when Umair Sattar and Amjad Ali slammed in 19th and 21st minutes, making it 4-2.

In the third and fourth quarters Rana Waheed scored two more goals to make the tally 4-4 and recorded the third hat-trick of the League. Rana Waheed has so far scored eight goals in the League. The 7th goal was scored by international Adeel Latif on a field attempt.

Bannu Panthers stunned Peshawar Falcon by 1-0 when skipper Roman in the 29th minute scored a field goal. Peshawar tried hard to level the tally but failed despite taking four penalty corners. In the third match, Kohat Eagles defeated Mardan Bears by 2-0. Hamid Ullah opened the account for Kohat Eagles in the 8th minute through a field attempt while international Arbaz scored another goal in the 17th minute.

Mardan Bears got seven penalty corners but all of them were wasted.

In the last match, Malakand Tigers and Hazara Worries played a 2-2 draw. Both the teams played attacking game and Hazara Worries took the lead in the 10th minute through international Rizwan on a penalty corner. In the second quarter, Hazara got a double goal lead through full-back Rizwan.

In the 39th minute, Malakand reduced the margin through international Mubassher on a penalty corner. In the dying moments of the match Naveed Alam slammed in a superb goal from the top of the circle on a penalty corner, making the tally 2-2.