PFMA threatens to observe strike over low wheat quota

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has once against threatened to observe strike over what it called low volume of wheat quota being issued by the provincial Food Department.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Asim Raza Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Tahir Hanif Malik, Chairman Punjab rejected the government's policy of issuing wheat and have given the government ultimatum till Monday to accept the demands of flour mills. The flour mills in Punjab will go on strike on Oct 12 if their demands are not met, he said.

He said that due to reduction in wheat quota, availability of flour at government rates is not possible as per required quantity. Moreover, due to low quota, production cost of flour mills is also not being met, he claimed.

It may be noted that PFMA a couple of weeks back threatened to observe strike on similar issues. However, the decision was withdrawn following negotiations with the officials of Food Department.