Rickshaw makers convey concern to Pervaiz

LAHORE:Rickshaw Manufacturers Association President Mian Asad Hameed called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House and apprised him of the problems facing the industry.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said rickshaws were for the poor and they were operated not only in cities but also in villages. Increasing the manufacturing fee from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1million will increase unemployment. He said that it was not necessary to put all of them on the Ehsas Program, let them earn their own living. He said that the government should immediately withdraw the increase. The Punjab acting governor said rickshaws were the biggest source of employment for the working class and use of rickshaws was high in cities and especially in rural areas due to lack of employment opportunities. He said that instead of providing employment to the poor, employment was being snatched from them. Mian Asad Hameed said increase in fee had stopped the rickshaw registration process, leaving millions unemployed.