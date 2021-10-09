PRA inks MoU on research

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and Mahboob-ul-Haq Research Centre (MHRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a ceremony held at PRA Headquarters on Friday where under a team of researchers from top international universities, including Harvard University, Columbia University, London School of Economics (LSE) and Lahore LUMS will collaborate with PRA and prepare research reports aimed at identifying gaps in tax policy and administration and recommending measures to help PRA achieve its true potential. The MOU is a step towards Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht’s vision of ensuring that tax policy and administration is evidence-based and founded on empirical research. The scope of work under the MOU includes a research on the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC), a detailed technical performance evaluation of PRA, development of research questions for fiscal policy formulation, litigation management and optimising tax rates.