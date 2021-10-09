1,033-kanal state land worth billions retrieved

LAHORE:Lahore Police on Friday in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers retrieved 1,033 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation at Kamahan, Nishtar Colony area. On the directions of Commander Lahore Police, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Model Town Sayed Aziz whereas officers of the district administration also participated in the crackdown. While giving details, SP Model Town Sayed Aziz said the accused land grabbers, including Javed Khokhar, Irfan Bhatti and Imtiaz Mayo had illegal possession of the state land for a long time and had also built illegal establishments on this area. Heavy contingent of police, including lady police personnel were deputed to ensure peaceful operation against land grabbers.
