Artworks urging space for social dialogue displayed

Lahore:An exhibition of 14 artists’ work from across Pakistan was inaugurated at Ejaz Art Gallery on Friday. Titled ‘The Missing Dialogue,’ the show is an initiative to create space for social dialogue. The artists have been successful in conveying their narratives.

A group of artists also performed a play titled ‘Hatebook’ which was a comment on the snap judgments we make and of the judgmental remarks that are rampant on social media. Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who was chief gust of the occasion, inaugurated the exhibition and said “The central idea of the exhibition is the fundamental right to express ourselves.”

He said, “Pakistan does not support extremism. All of us have to leave behind our extremism in whatever way it is there in us because there is no room for it. We will have to change our software. The rule of ‘live and let live’ has to be adopted because our society cannot survive without it,” he concluded. Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal are the curators of the exhibition.