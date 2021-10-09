Covid claims six more lives, infects 136 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours (October 7), taking the death toll to 7,480 in the province. Currently, 21,372 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them 21,061 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres and 282 at hospitals.

The condition of 278 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators. In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said six more Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 7,480, which constituted a 1.6 per cent fatality rate.

He said 136 new cases emerged when 5,625 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, constituting a 2.4 per cent detection rate. So far, he added, 6,123,428 tests had been conducted and 461,424 cases diagnosed. Of them 93.7 per cent or 432,572 patients have recovered, including 498 overnight.

Of the 136 new cases, 59 were detected in Karachi -- 22 in District South, Korangi in District 16, nine in District East, five each in Central and Malir districts, and two in District West. Sukkur reported 30 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Sujawal 11, Shikarpur 11, Shikarpur eight, Larkana two, and Jacobabad and Qamber one each. The chief minister called upon the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures that his government had put in place to check the spread of the deadly virus.