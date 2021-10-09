PPP leader says NAB being used against Opposition

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Opposing the NAB amendment ordinance, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of conspiring to institute politically motivated cases against the members of the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the PTI government wanted to save the skin of its leaders involved in corruption. “The government wants to protect the ATMs,” he remarked.

The NAB chairman, he added, had become controversial who was pandering to the whims of the prime minister. He added NAB had lost its credibility under its incumbent chairman.

Kundi said the NAB chairman, who was a former judge of the Supreme Court, had given a verdict that the tenure of the anti-graft watchdog’s head would not be extended. “But now he is seeking extension,” he commented.

The PPP leader added that NAB had lost its credibility, claiming that it was being used for the harassment of political adversaries.

He rejected the formation of the investigation cell by the prime minister to probe wrongdoings of the ministers mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

“This is a farce. The government wants to protect its ministers and allies,” he contended.

Kundi said the ones, who used to ask others to tender resignation for alleged wrongdoings, had now formed a so-called investigation cell instead of asking the ministers, whose names appeared in the Pandora Paper, to step down.