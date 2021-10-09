56 outlaws including 13 members gang busted

Islamabad: Islamabad Noon police station have busted a gang of thieves and killer held and recovered valuables and murder tool from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of senior police officials SP (Industrial Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a team under supervision of SHO Noon police station Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Shah, and others. This team succeeded to arrest three thieves of a gang identified as Khawer Hussain, Muhammad Asif and Jamil Ahmed. Police recovered the stolen valuables from them and they confessed during the initial investigation involved in theft case in the areas of Noon Police Station and Rawalpindi Rawat Police Station also.

Further-more Noon and Homicide Units police arrested a killer namely Muhammad Azeem and recovered murder tool pistol 30 bore involved in murder of taxi driver Muhammad Saleem.

Meanwhile, police has apprehended 56 outlaws including 13 members of dacoits and robbers gang and recovered looted items worth over Rs11 million during the last one month.

The investigation officers of Capital police were using modern technology and human resources in the investigation process to arrest the accused, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-Ur Rehman on Friday. In a news release, he said the federal capital had witnessed a significant decline in crime due to effective strategy of police force. All resources were being used to bring the people to justice, he added.