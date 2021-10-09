Afridi to represent Bengal Tigers in T10

LAHORE: Leading Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi will represent the Bengal Tigers in Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T-10, along with renowned Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir.

The players were selected at a draft ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. Apart from Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir, other Pakistani players in the event are Mohammad Azam and Wahab Riaz (Maratha Arabians), Sohaib Maqsood (Delhi Bulls), Rumman Raees and Anwar Ali (Deccan Gladiators).

Other international players include Chris Gayle, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Tom Banton, David Weise, Dwayne Bravo, and Eoin Morgan. The event will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, from November 19 to December 4.

The six teams are Northern Warriors, Bengal Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls.