ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that inflation is a global phenomenon and Pakistan is facing less inflation compared with other countries. He said the next general elections will be held through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at any cost.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee here on Thursday, he said the overseas Pakistanis should get ready to take part in the electoral process of the country, as the PTI government would help them get their right to vote.

The prime minister advised all elected representatives of the PTI in the National and provincial assemblies to get completed the development schemes in their respective constituencies at the earliest and inform the people of their areas about the government achievements.

In a meeting with an MQMP delegation earlier in the day, the premier said that EVMs would bring transparency to the election process. “There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machines on the electoral process in Pakistan,” the prime minister emphasised.