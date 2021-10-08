FUI steering committee meets

Islamabad : Foundation University, Islamabad (FUI) lays strong emphasis on research and innovation. To strengthen the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) and impart industry expertise, the first meeting of the ORIC-Steering Committee (SC) was held on 5th October at the FUI Secretariat.

This committee comprised of FUI’s Academicians, Experts, and Industry Leaders of respective domains. The initial milestone of ORIC-SC was to draw upon a robust 5-year strategic plan for research, innovation, and commercialization.

The meeting was jointly chaired by FUI Rector Major General (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah HI(M) and DG Technology/Adviser Benazir Income Support Program Meer Anwar. The industry leaders included Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academics) National University of Medical Sciences, Major General (r) Saleem Ahmed Khan HI(M), Rastgar Engineering Chairman Imtiaz Rastgar, Director Policy, Research & Market Intelligence, Special Technology Zones Authority, Dr. Mohammad Ali Mohammad, Partner AUC Law, Barrister Ahmed Uzair, CEO Alfoze Technologies, Muazzam Arslan Bhatti, and Programme Coordinator Health Services Academy Dr. Shaheer Ellahi.

Whereas the internal members of FUI’s ORIC-SC included Director Islamabad Campus, Major General (r) Jawad Khaliq Ansari HI(M), Director Rawalpindi Campus, Brigadier (r) Dr. Abdul Ghafoor SI(M), Dean Engineering & IT, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shaheen, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Amir Gulzar, Director ORIC, Dr. Shagufta Akhtar, Director QA, Asmat Parveen, In-charge Multi-Disciplinary Lab, Dr. Yasir Waheed, and Manager Innovation & Commercialization, Abdul Moeed Qureshi. Honorable Rector FUI Major General (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah HI(M), welcomed all the members and applauded them for becoming part of ORIC-SC. In this first meeting, a detailed round of discussion took place to design the blueprint of ORIC’s next 5 years. All the members took great interest in deliberating the way forward to strengthen all the components of ORIC-FUI.