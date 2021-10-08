 
Friday October 08, 2021
Ex-Nazi guard

World
AFP
October 08, 2021

Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday.

