UAE says has ‘overcome’ Covid crisis

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates declared on Wednesday that it has overcome the Covid crisis, recording its lowest number of infections this month since summer last year.

"I wanted to assure you all that our lives must go back to normal," said Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in footage published by the official WAM new agency.

"There are some changes in how we work, in our families’ studies or our personal lives... but we thank God for everything," said the de facto UAE ruler.