SMIU pays tribute to educators

Teachers are born naturally and they must pay their services voluntarily and dedicate their efforts to the future of society.

This was said in a discussion held in connection with World Teachers’ Day celebrated at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU). Educationist and former vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Mazharul Haq Siddiqui was the chief guest of the event. He said that teachers should be sincere with their profession and must provide services without any greed.

SMIU VC Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon gave all the credit of his achievements to his teachers. “Whatever I am today and serving in this capacity is because of my teachers.” He added that he was still learning. “I feel immensely proud that I am the son of a school teacher [Taj Sahrai] who is also an alumnus of this great institution [SMI]. I am leading an institution where my father also studied.”

The VC said that after he had graduated, he had the option to choose some other profession but he joined the field of teaching. He emphasised that the only thing a teacher deserved was respect. Another panellist Prof KS Nagpal said a teacher must consider their profession as worship. "It is a teacher who invented and transformed all the professions,” he remarked.

The role of the teacher in the Indus civilization was that of a spiritual leader, he said, adding that teachers in South Asia were also supposed to develop moral, ethical and psychological sides of learners. “Teachers were known as Guru that means a person who brings students from darkness to light.”

He said the best teacher would be friend of students. The speakers included SMIU Social Science Dean Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Business Administration Dean Prof Dr Jamshed Adil, Dr Stephen John and Dr Amir Umrani.