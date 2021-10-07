20 more fall victim to Covid in Sindh

Twenty more patients of the novel coronavirus died in Sindh over the past 24 hours (October 5), taking the death toll to 7,471.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 20 more deaths brought the Covid toll to 7,471, which constituted a 1.6 per cent fatality rate.

Shah said 14,128 tests detected 606 news cases, showing a 4.3 per cent detection rate. So far, 6,111,720 tests have been conducted and 461,007 people diagnosed as positive. Of them, 93.6 percent or 431,568 patients have recovered, including 478 overnight.

The CM said that 21,968 patients were under treatment: 21,636 in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres and 312 at hospitals across the province.

He described the condition of 303 patients to be critical, including 24 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 606 new cases, 150 were reported from Karachi -- 41 from District East, from District Central 39, from District South 36, from District Korangi 19, from District West 12, and two from District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 153 new cases, Thatta 50, Jamshoro 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Sanghar 27, Badin 17, Sukkur 16, Jacobabad, Matiri, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 12 each, Naushero Feroze 11, Tando Muhammad Khan nine, Umerkot and Ghotki eight each, and Khairpur one.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures his had enforced to check the spread of the deadly virus.