Court warns govt against bid to influence hearing against Ruda

LAHORE : Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday cautioned the Punjab government against attempts to influence the proceedings in petitions against the Ravi Urban Development Project (Ruda) and its projects. The judge was hearing the petitions by farmers and landowners when the counsel for some petitioners alleged that the government had been pressurising the petitioners to withdraw the cases. Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais and the lawyers of Ruda were also present in the court. Justice Karim reminded Awais that the government was not filing replies according to law and on the other hand it was using indirect coercive measures to influence the decision of the court.

The AGP expressed his ignorance about the situation and requested the court to reveal the names so the perpetrators could be taken to task. The judge said it was surprising that the law officer was unaware of the pressure tactics being used to influence the proceedings.

The judge adjourned the hearing for Oct 7 (today) giving last opportunity to the provincial government to produce an agreement with the local government. The judge dismissed an application by Ruda for admissibility of documents on the reason that the authority had not filed an amended reply as directed by the court.

Earlier, AGP Awais told the court that the master plan was initially conceived by the Lahore Development Authority on July 14, 2016 and later on the Ruda was established as an autonomous institution under a special law. The petitioners had challenged the mode and manner of the land acquisition proceedings undertaken for the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP). They also questioned the failure of the government to observe environmental laws before starting the project.