Okara Seniors, Hajvari Sports register wins

LAHORE: Okara Seniors beat Gujranwala Seniors while Hajvari Sports defeated SA School Seniors to qualify for the finals of the 11th Amer Cables Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup here on Wednesday.

Okara Seniors beat Gujranwala Seniors by four wickets in grade 1 semi-final.

Gujranwala made 106 for all in 19.1 overs. Naeem Khalid scored 30 and Kamran Shahzad 15. Zulfiqar Ali took three wickets. Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Irfan got two each.

Okara achieved the target after losing six wickets in 17.3 overs. Kashif Bajwa scored 25 and Mohammad Hafeez 23. Kamran Shahzad and Arif Hussain captured two wickets each.