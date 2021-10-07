‘Customs to enhance clearance through WeBOC to 90pc in a year’

KARACHI: Customs department is aiming to enhance this rate of digital and automated clearance through WeBOC to 90 percent within a span of next one year, country’s top trade body quoted an official as saying on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) it was stated by Abdul Qadir Memon, Chief Collector Customs Enforcement and Compliance during a visit to their head office.

Memon was also quoted as saying that currently 80 percent containers are being cleared by WeBOC through scanners, only 20 percent are cleared manually, and only 8 percent are opened for physical inspection.

Chief Collector, as per the trade body statement, also announced that he had directed the customs check posts in upcountry to do away with the practice of stopping shipping containers for inspections, except, when there was an intelligence-based input of some wrongdoing.

Earlier, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, welcomed the Chief Collector’s visit to FPCCI head office and commended his efforts for alleviating concerns of trade and industry.

Hanif Lakhany, VP FPCCI, said the export-oriented industries were looking towards customs department for more facilitation at sea and airports as customs played the most important role at the final stage of shipment to overseas customers to achieve noticeable growth in exports.

“Customs is doing their best effort; but, improvement is still needed like, 24/7 airport customs and more use of IT applications, adequate staffing and arrangements with terminal operators on airports.”

Lakhany said airports had become as pivotal in shipments as seaports in post-pandemic era and, regionally and globally competitors were benefitting from 24/7 customs and shipment facilities at airports.

Shabbir Mansha Churra, Convener FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Customs, said globally SMEs (Small & Medium Enterprises) and traders were being given support packages to ward off adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic, but, in Pakistan, “we are being subjected to even more hardships through various customs and tax notices and inquiries”.

He pointed out that traders had to go through unnecessary and multiple check posts, even after getting cleared at ports and borders.

He also informed the customs officials that FPCCI had received letters from airport terminal operators they were willing and ready to expand the operating hours and customs officials should look into it.

“WeBOC needs to be more effective and lesser containers should be opened for physical examinations,” he said.

According to the statement, FPCCI is looking forward to host the Chief Collector of Customs again in coming weeks to raise the remaining issues, create awareness and have a follow-up on the progress made on the promised facilitative steps to the business community.