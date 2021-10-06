World should support Afghan people: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Afghanistan requires immediate humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support Afghan people at this juncture. Qureshi said this as he received Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani here.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi underscored the need for coordination for the mutual advantage of the two countries and the region. He stressed the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to avert economic collapse, which could lead to refugee influx and regional instability.

He emphasized early implementation of the steps agreed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with President Raisi on the margins of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe. He underlined the need for regular convening of institutional frameworks to boost trade and economic relations. He said the upcoming session of the Joint Trade Committee would provide impetus to efforts for strengthening economic linkages. He thanked Iran for its steadfast support on Kashmir, especially at the supreme leader level. He underlined that Iran’s support is reassuring to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Iranian minister reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region. He said Foreign Minister Dr Amir Abdollahian is looking forward to his visit to Pakistan.