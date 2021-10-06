Farrukh blasts Sindh govt on flour issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that due to the incompetence of the Sindh government, a 20kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1400.
In a tweet, the minister said that Sindh government should immediately release the wheat lying in its warehouses. The Punjab, government was already providing Rs1950 per 40 kilograms to flour mills due to which a 20kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs1100 in the province.
SUKKUR: A man allegedly strangulated to death his wife after declaring her a ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore.Reports...
SUKKUR: Two mechanics were shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in district Qamber.Reports said two...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Tuesday heard the proceedings of the murder case of a journalist, Ajay...
ISLAMABAD: In an interesting move, the federal government has pleaded for withdrawal of the Supreme Court order that...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Afghanistan requires immediate humanitarian...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said if fair and transparent elections are...