Avenfield Reference: IHC objects to Maryam’s fresh plea seeking acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office Tuesday raised two objections to a fresh petition seeking Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield Property reference.

The office noted that the petition had made the same pray which was made in the accused’s appeal already pending with the court. It further said the petitioner should seek permission from the bench to add fresh grounds in her appeal against conviction in the graft reference.

The legal team of Maryam Nawaz has been informed about the objections. A special bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani will take up the miscellaneous application with objections for hearing.

The petition was filed through Maryam Nawaz’s new counsel Irfan Qadir Advocate in which the reference of Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s speech was also made as ground for acquittal.

It alleged that the conviction in the Avenfield reference on July 6, 2017 was an example of political engineering. It claimed that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s speech had made the whole trial process suspicious and said it was imperative for the NAB to act in a transparent manner.