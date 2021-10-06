Naran road reopens

MANSEHRA: The traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was restored after the Frontier Works Organisation cleared the remaining portion of the blocked Karakoram Highway, an official said on Tuesday.
“The KKH is cleared to traffic following the Frontier Works organisation removed the debris from the blocked portion of the strategic artery,” Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told reporters.
The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was blocked to all sorts of traffic on Saturday evening due to heavy landslides in various places from Shatan Pari area to Karo.
