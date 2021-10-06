Corona positivity recorded at 1.5pc

Islamabad : Another death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours took death toll from the federal capital to 929 while no COVID-19 death was reported from Rawalpindi district on the second consecutive day from where a total of 1,176 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 88 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from the twin cities though encouraging is the fact that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been reported around 1.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 68 patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours against 3945 tests at a positivity rate of 1.72 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, a total of 24 patients including 20 from the district were tested positive in the last 24 hours against 1,855 tests at a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

Confirmation of 88 new patients from the twin cities has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 141,443 of which 2105 have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, 68 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking tally to 105,801 of which 102,604 patients have recovered from the illness. In ICT, the number of active cases of the disease has reduced to 2,268 on Tuesday after recovery of 71 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 20 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 35,642 of which 34,006 patients had achieved cure. On Tuesday, a total of 48 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 412 confirmed patients belonging to the district were in home isolation.