Honoring important people of society

Islamabad:Today, all around the globe where education plays an important role in the development of a country, World Teachers Day (WTD) is being marked with events to honor teachers.

According to the UNESCO website, WTD is held annually on October 5 to celebrate all teachers. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment and teaching and learning conditions. The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education. World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.

The theme this year is, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery” and will focus on the support teachers need to fully contribute to the recovery process after the disruption in education because of the COVID-19 crisis. According to the program chalked out for honoring these important persons of society, a five-day series of global and regional events will showcase the effect that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy responses, and aim to establish the steps that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential.