One dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 928 while 84 new patients were tested positive from the twin cities that took the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 141,335.

The virus did not claim any life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though as many as 1176 patients from the district had already lost their lives due to COVID-19. To date, a total of 2,104 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities.

It is, however, alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has turned out to be 4.52 per cent in the last 24 hours though only 19 new patients have been tested positive in Rawalpindi of which 15 are from the district and four from other districts of the country.

Confirmation of 15 new patients positive from the district has taken tally to 35622 of which 33,955 patients have recovered while the number of active cases belonging to the district has been recorded as 491.

On Monday, as many as 44 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 447 patients were in home isolation in Rawalpindi district.

On the other hand, as many as 69 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking tally to 105,733 of which 102,533 have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT got to 2,272 on Monday.