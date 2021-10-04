Punjab governor seeks unity to address challenges

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has conferred Governor Award on 30 personalities including Maulana Fazlur Rahim, Head of Jamia-e-Asharfia, Kamran Lashari in the field of Archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his outstanding efforts for peace. Talking to the media, Ch Sarwar said there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. He also addressed a function at Governor’s House.

Religious personality Maulana Fazlur Rahim, social activist Mian Saeed Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais, Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan, Soomia Iqtadar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr Tariq Cheema, Dr Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas, Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi were conferred the Governor Award. The governor said the present government believes in rule of law and order in the country. It has been decided to launch a campaign in universities across Punjab to prevent crimes against women and raise awareness about it. All sections of society have to play their role in preventing incidents like crimes against women, Ch Sarwar said and added only those who serve humanity survive.

It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can be addressed through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Resources are being used for the development and prosperity of people in a transparent manner, he said.

He acknowledging those who have given exceptional services in various fields congratulated them on receiving Governor Award. He said there could be no greater service than the service of humanity.

Addressing the function, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of the governor, said her life's mission is solely to serve humanity and the development and prosperity of women for which she has been working through Sarwar Foundation, Peace Council and HunarGah. Today, Sarwar Foundation is the largest charitable organization in Pakistan providing clean drinking water to the people, she added.