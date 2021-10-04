ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said Panama Papers have exposed the overseas assets of world's most corrupt people.

“It is now being said that another ICIJ study is coming to light. Imran Khan has urged rich countries to discourage money stolen from poor countries in rich countries. Like Panama, Pandora Leaks has details of poor countries transferring money abroad,” he said in a tweet.

The minister maintained that Pandora Leaks would further strengthen the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We hope that this investigation, like the Panama investigation, will open new avenues of transparency,” he emphasised.

“And it will be another reason to discourage corruption,” he maintained. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the premier "has no offshore company".

Addressing a gathering in Faisalabad, Gill said that the prime minister "neither engages in such activities and nor does he spare anyone who does". "That being said, if I or anyone else has an offshore company, then it is we who will have to answer for that," he added.

Gill said that the address of the prime minister's residence is "2 Zaman Park". He said he was asked whether the premier has registered a property abroad under someone else's name, so he wishes to clarify that there are two properties, about half a kilometre apart, with two separate entrances, but with the "same address".

He said whosoever owns the offshore companies will have to answer for his businesses himself. The prime minister does not personally know the man, not has ever met him or his father, the premier's aide said.

"So this is in response to all those who are trying to spread misinformation," he said. Meanwhile, the PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that getting rid of corruption and illicit financial flows can help eliminate poverty.

In series of tweets, he said, "As per FACTI, annually $1 trillion from developing countries land into tax havens, or into properties & richer countries." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics to fight injustice, corruption and money laundering.