 
Monday October 04, 2021
Heroin factory raided, one held

Peshawar
Bureau report
October 04, 2021

PESHAWAR: The police unearthed another drug factory in the provincial capital on Sunday.

An official said the cops from the Chamkani Police Station raided a rented house in Hajiabad after reports that heroin was being manufactured there.

Police said one accused identified as Qalandar, an Afghan national, was arrested, and 2.5 kilograms of heroin and other stuff used in preparation of the drugs were recovered.

