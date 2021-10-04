Heroin factory raided, one held

PESHAWAR: The police unearthed another drug factory in the provincial capital on Sunday.
An official said the cops from the Chamkani Police Station raided a rented house in Hajiabad after reports that heroin was being manufactured there.
Police said one accused identified as Qalandar, an Afghan national, was arrested, and 2.5 kilograms of heroin and other stuff used in preparation of the drugs were recovered.
LAKKI MARWAT: A cop allegedly shot dead the bodyguard of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader in Dallokhel village on...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the country had been put on the road to progress...
NEW YORK: In October 2019, Angana Chatterji, an anthropologist at the University of California at Berkeley, was...
MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team on Sunday seized 7kg charas and arrested three traffickers in the district.A...
PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association and other employees’ associations of...
PESHAWAR: The Governor’s House, which used to be the busiest place for the tribal elders’ meetings, jirgas,...