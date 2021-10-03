Govt striving to control price hike, end corruption: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had overcome many challenges and was now striving to control price- hike and end corruption in the country.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party during their rule had done nothing for the development of country and welfare of people but only filled their own coffers,” he said while speaking at party joining gatherings at various places in the district.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the living standards of the common man.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that it was now a closed chapter as its leaders had failed to attract masses through hollow slogans.

“The PDM leaders claimed to be the champions of democracy, but they are now opting for undemocratic means to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” he said.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices. He said that all the national institutions and the government were on the same page and the opposition leaders should wait for the 2023 general elections.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the PDM leaders had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.

He said the PTI would win the 2023 general election on the basis of its performance.

About the situation in Afghanistan, Pervez Khattak said that Afghan people had paid a heavy price for the peace and now there should be lasting harmony to help stand the war-ravaged country on its own feet.

About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, he said China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and the projects launched under the CPEC would be continued and completed in due course of time.