Govt committing forgery, alleges Azma

LAHORE : PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the PTI government is committing forgery in every sector and said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has publicly admitted forgery in health sector.

The PMLN leader alleged that forgery and concealing facts was also being made regarding controlling dengue in Lahore where over 600 dengue cases were reported in a week. She said the number of reported dengue cases in Lahore at present exceeded 1,600. She said if the PTI government could not control corona, how it would control dengue since it had not taken any preventive measures in this regard so far. She lamented that when Shahbaz Sharif shared the formula to control dengue, the PTI leaders made fun of it.