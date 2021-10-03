A ‘two in one’ experience!

Islamabad : As is usual these days, a virtual general body meeting for the month was held by the Floral Art Society, Magnolia chapter.

The programme consisted of two parts and twenty two members participated - the requirement for the first competition was to use five of the specified materials in their arrangement but the theme for each individual arrangement was to be chosen by the participants themselves.

Chairperson program, Shakila Khalil introduced the judge, expert Asma Ansari, who appreciated the high standard of the designs and did a detailed critique with the help of a multimedia presentation, explaining the pros and cons of each design.

The winners were: Waqar Bolani (first), Nageen Malik (second), Ghazala Abdullah (third), Sarwat Aslam and Aisha Zahid (highly commended) and Amna Abbas (commended).

In the second phase a ‘first of its kind’ competition was held. President Magnolia Chapter, Farhana Azim, talked about ‘interpretation,’ which is an essential part of the design as the floral artist is provided with a theme and though the design may be good, if the interpretation is not portrayed correctly, the design is marked down. She highlighted the meaning of ‘interpretation’ through multimedia, explaining which elements of design need to be used to interpret different themes. Exhibits are graded based on design, innovation and overall use of given elements.

Interesting themes were chosen by the competitors, some easy to interpret and few quite challenging but interesting. Freedom; Serenity; Self Contentment; Envy; Dance in the Moonlight; Foggy Night; Peekaboo; Autumn Elegance; Protection and Sadness

Prizes were presented for the best designs for their innovation. Tabassam Rizvi (first), Ayesha Zahid (second), Faezah Shahid (third) and highly appreciated Tabassam Anjum. Some designs, though ranked high, were not considered for awards as the interpretation did not address the theme they had chosen.