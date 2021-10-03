Qualification expo, students’ recognition ceremony held

Islamabad : The Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) organised qualification Expo and students’ recognition ceremony for the students of University of London International Degree programmes, Higher National HND diplomas and University of Punjab programmes for MIUC Islamabad and Rawalpindi, sdays a press release.

The ceremony was organised to compliment the efforts and achievements of our outstanding graduating students who had recently completed their A-levels/HSSC, undergraduate, diplomas and awards in Law, Economics, Business, Management, Finance, Fashion Textiles, Accounting and Finance and Social Sciences.

Federal Joint Education Secretary Ministry of Education Rafique Tahir, Dr. Hamayoun Director QEC University of Engineering and Technology, Waqar Younis’ from ACCA Pakistan graced the auspicious occasion as the guest of honor. Hundreds of parents and families of the graduating students, intelligentsia, academia, research, business and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

CEO RISC & Founder Metropolitan International United College Walid Mushtaq congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the MIUC management, staff and faculty associated with the degree and diploma programmes provision.

The Qualification Expo followed by panel discussion and interactive session, in which prospect students and parents availed the opportunity and participated to explore new horizons for their future. Moreover, the students also interacted with foreign university representative on skype for university timelines and objectives.

Many graduated students gave their testimonials, shared their extraordinary personal experiences and journey in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan and the world-class academic, campus life, industry placements and extracurricular activities offered at MIUC .

The honorable guests also commended the relentless efforts of MIUC leadership for offering a wonderful transnational study opportunity to its students in the form of international and foreign degree programmes and qualifications.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, the honorable guests and CEO RISC- MIUC Walid Mushtaq awarded the graduating batch with certificates of appreciation for their exemplary academic achievements. Special awards were given to students showing distinguished performance in beyond the classrooms and community engagement initiatives followed by cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the achievements of successful graduates. He added “My Dear students” Today is your day Celebrate it as much you can. We signal this commitment with a simple phrase: “Step into your future”. I encourage you to visit the campus and see yourself the difference that MIUC can make in Future.

I wish you all to make the choice that’s the most appropriate for your personality, interests and abilities. We, at MIUC assure you of your commitment to provide you with all kinds of opportunities and support. You are Future of Pakistan.