Two killed, five wounded in separate incidents

Two people were killed while five others were wounded in separate incidents on Friday. According to Pak Colony SHO Fida Khan, a suspected criminal was shot dead in Pak Colony. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hosptial, Karachi where he was identified as 35-year-old Qadeer, son of Noor Muhammad. The initial investigation suggested that a suspect, Jahangir, was behind the killing of Qadeer, adding that Qadeer had allegedly killed Jahangir’s uncle, Munir, a few years ago. The police said the deceased was a criminal as he had been sent to jail in various cases of crimes, including robbery.

In another incident, 24-year-old Sema was killed while his father, Bhago, and brother, Jevan, were wounded during a clash between neighbours on Superhighway. Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The Gadap City police reached the scene and arrested four suspects.

In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, an unidentified man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. Separately, 23-year-old Ali Samad was shot and injured over offering resistance during a cash snatching bid in Pak Colony area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the injured person was said to be a member of the paramilitary force. Moreover, a teenage girl, Mahin Farhan, was wounded in a firing incident in Gadap City. She was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police reached the scene and arrested a suspect.