Two killed, five wounded in separate incidents

 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Karachi
October 02, 2021
Two people were killed while five others were wounded in separate incidents on Friday. According to Pak Colony SHO Fida Khan, a suspected criminal was shot dead in Pak Colony. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hosptial, Karachi where he was identified as 35-year-old Qadeer, son of Noor Muhammad. The initial investigation suggested that a suspect, Jahangir, was behind the killing of Qadeer, adding that Qadeer had allegedly killed Jahangir’s uncle, Munir, a few years ago. The police said the deceased was a criminal as he had been sent to jail in various cases of crimes, including robbery.

In another incident, 24-year-old Sema was killed while his father, Bhago, and brother, Jevan, were wounded during a clash between neighbours on Superhighway. Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The Gadap City police reached the scene and arrested four suspects.

In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, an unidentified man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. Separately, 23-year-old Ali Samad was shot and injured over offering resistance during a cash snatching bid in Pak Colony area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the injured person was said to be a member of the paramilitary force. Moreover, a teenage girl, Mahin Farhan, was wounded in a firing incident in Gadap City. She was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police reached the scene and arrested a suspect.

