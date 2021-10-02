Two killed, five wounded in separate incidents

Two people were killed while five others were wounded in separate incidents on Friday. According to Pak Colony SHO Fida Khan, a suspected criminal was shot dead in Pak Colony. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hosptial, Karachi where he was identified as 35-year-old Qadeer, son of Noor Muhammad. The initial investigation suggested that a suspect, Jahangir, was behind the killing of Qadeer, adding that Qadeer had allegedly killed Jahangir’s uncle, Munir, a few years ago. The police said the deceased was a criminal as he had been sent to jail in various cases of crimes, including robbery.
In another incident, 24-year-old Sema was killed while his father, Bhago, and brother, Jevan, were wounded during a clash between neighbours on Superhighway. Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The Gadap City police reached the scene and arrested four suspects.
In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, an unidentified man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. Separately, 23-year-old Ali Samad was shot and injured over offering resistance during a cash snatching bid in Pak Colony area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the injured person was said to be a member of the paramilitary force. Moreover, a teenage girl, Mahin Farhan, was wounded in a firing incident in Gadap City. She was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police reached the scene and arrested a suspect.
Police have failed to trace and recover a woman who went missing over a week ago. The woman's husband, Zafar, told...
A man died from electrocution in his house in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Bihar on Friday. Responding to calls for help,...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed the interim pre-arrest bail plea of a man who is facing charges of murdering his...
Seven more coronavirus patients died overnight, bringing the death toll in Sindh to 7,414 at 1.6 per cent fatality...
Rangers, in collaboration with an intelligence agency, claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a young...
After the Pakistan Meteorological Department withdrew its cyclone warning, the district administrations sprang into...