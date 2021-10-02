Metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to airport to be operational by March 23

Islamabad : The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr (Kashmir Highway) to the New International Islamabad Airport would be made operational by March 23, next year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Shaukat Ali during question hour said tenders for procurement of buses had been issued and the same would reach Islamabad within a month.

He added that the government had allocated a budget of Rs1,000 million to finance the project during the on-going fiscal year. Shaukat Ali told the House that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had completed the infrastructure while directives were also issued for finalising arrangements for ticketing system and security arrangements.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the Prime Minister, last year directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take over the project.

The National Assembly was also informed that an anti-beggary squad headed by Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) has been established to eliminate professional beggars from the federal capital. Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali told the house during question hour that a big gang of beggars was recently arrested and action was taken against it as per the law. He said eight police personnel found hand in glove with this gang were also terminated. He, however, admitted that number of beggars had increased over the years.