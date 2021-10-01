Minor sexually assaulted by police official

LAHORE: A minor boy was sexually assaulted by a policeman, a woman was tortured and two cases of sexual harassment were registered in various parts of the city on Thursday.

The nine year old boy was molested in Mustafabad by the suspect. He is employed as a driver in the Police Department. The suspect lured the victim and sexually assaulted him. DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry has suspended the suspect. He has been sent behind the bars after registration of a case.

In Nawan Kot, a man was booked for blackmailing a woman after making her private videos on promise of marriage. The victim had made a call to the police. Police arrested the accused identified as Nauman and registered a case against him.

A man was booked over complaint of a nurse for sexual harassment in Racecourse. The suspect Shaoib, on a bike, chased the victim and harassed her. He asked her to sit on bike with him, and on refusal hurled abuses at her. In Factory Area, a suspect was arrested for torturing his sister-in-law. The accused Sohail tortured the woman over a domestic dispute and also hurled abuses at her.